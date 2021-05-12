Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and an additional run scored during Wednesday's win at Pittsburgh.

The 32-year-old clubbed a solo homer during the second inning and also came around to score during the 10th frame on Eugenio Suarez's bases-clearing double. Moustakas has a .235/.330/.444 slash line with four home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI and 15 runs in 24 games this season.