Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

His homer off Kevin Gausman in the first inning was his second of the year. Moustakas has been overshadowed on the Reds by Nick Castellanos, newcomer Jonathan India and even Tyler Naquin, but Moustakas is quietly batting .286 with a .952 OPS through 11 games.