site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-mike-moustakas-launches-three-run-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Launches three-run homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, double and walk in Monday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.
The infielder's three-run shot off Drew Rasmussen in the eighth ended up being the difference maker for Cincinnati. It marked Moustakas's eighth homer and brought him to 23 RBI on the campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read