Although Bell indicated a weekend return is most likely for Moustakas, the 33-year-old could return as early as Thursday against the Padres as a DH-only option since his injury is only impacting his throwing, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Colin Moran and Matt Reynolds should continue to see most of the playing time at third base until Moustakas is cleared to play the field.