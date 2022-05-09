site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Not in Monday's lineup
Moustakas isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
Moustakas started in the last 10 games and hit .344 with a homer, three doubles, five runs and five RBI. Tyler Naquin will serve as the designated hitter while TJ Friedl starts in right field.
