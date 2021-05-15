Moustakas (heel) will not start Saturday's game against Colorado.
Moustakas has suffered a pair of injuries in the last two days. He left Thursday's game with a shoulder issue but returned to the lineup Friday, only to exit early again due to a heel contusion. Neither issue appears particularly worrisome, but Moustakas will get at least one day to rest and recover. Alex Blandino will take over at first base.
More News
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Leaves game with heel contusion•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: OK after injury scare•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Dealing with apparent finger injury•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Launches fourth homer•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Third straight start at first base•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Two extra-base knocks in win•