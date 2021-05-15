Moustakas (heel) will not start Saturday's game against Colorado.

Moustakas has suffered a pair of injuries in the last two days. He left Thursday's game with a shoulder issue but returned to the lineup Friday, only to exit early again due to a heel contusion. Neither issue appears particularly worrisome, but Moustakas will get at least one day to rest and recover. Alex Blandino will take over at first base.

