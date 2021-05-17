Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

He'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row due to the heel injury, which has disrupted a solid stretch for Moustakas, who was slashing .318/.385/.455 over his previous seven starts. Kyle Farmer will fill in at first base, the position that Moustakas has been playing since Joey Votto (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7.