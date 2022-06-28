site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 28, 2022
Moustakas will sit Tuesday against the Cubs.
Moustakas finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, both of which have come against righties. His .221/.321/.325 line on the season hardly suggests he deserves a regular role. Donovan Solano will be the designated hitter on this occasion.
