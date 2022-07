Moustakas is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

The Reds appear to be moving Moustakas as a strict strong-side platoon player these days, as he'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while Cincinnati has faced left-handed starting pitchers in each of those occasions. Joey Votto will get a day out of the field to handle Moustakas' usual spot in the lineup at designated hitter.