Moustakas was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Monday.

The Reds didn't provide an injury designation for the 33-year-old's placement on the IL and designated their subsequent call-up as a replacement player, so it's likely that Moustakas is on the COVID-19 IL. A timetable for his return depends on whether he's tested positive for the virus, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Reds as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. The Reds have several players on the injured list, so Matt Reynolds and Alejo Lopez will likely see an uptick in playing time while Moustakas is sidelined.