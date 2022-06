The Reds placed Moustakas on the injured list Monday without a designation, implying that his absence is COVID-19-related.

It's unclear whether Moustakas tested positive for the virus or was placed on the IL as a precaution, but he'll be unable to join the Reds until he's deemed asymptomatic. TJ Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill Moustakas' spot on the roster.