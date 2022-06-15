Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.