Moustakas went 2-for-9 with a double, four walks, two RBI and two runs in the Reds' season-opening three-game series versus the Cardinals.

After posting a career-worst 22.1 percent strikeout rate in 2020, Moustakas' performance at the plate in the first series of 2021 has to be viewed as encouraging. He demonstrated a disciplined eye during his 14 plate appearances against St. Louis, drawing four walks while not striking out a single time. Moustakas bat fifth in all three games of the series, and he'll remain in that lineup spot for Monday's contest against the Pirates.