Moustakas (heel) has returned to Cincinnati after he experienced some soreness in Tuesday's rehab game with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds were hopeful that Moustakas could be reinstated from the injured list during their upcoming road trip in San Diego, but manager David Bell says that's now unlikely following the infielder's setback, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. It's not yet clear when Moustakas will be able to return to game action, but Kyle Farmer and Mike Freeman could continue to see increased playing time during the weekend series against the Padres.