Moustakas reported to spring training fully healthy after having a season marred by multiple issues, including a quadriceps bruise, a foot contusion and a false-positive COVID test, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It definitely factored into it. I'm not going to be one to sit here and make excuses for my performance on the field," Moustakas said. "If I'm on the field, that means in my mind that I'm 100 percent ready to go. Last year, I didn't play as well as I wanted to play and I think that goes from offensively, top to bottom. We didn't do as well as we wanted to do offensively."

Moustakas was one of many Reds players who struggled to hit for average, posting a .230/.31/.468 line in 44 games. On the bright side, he had a .914 OPS in September, suggesting that better times could be ahead.