Moustakas (heel) was running the bases and taking grounder at third base Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said last weekend the 32-year-old was about a week away from a rehab assignment, though there's been no additional indication the infielder is set to begin said assignment. Moustakas has been sidelined since May 18 due to a bruised right heel, so he shouldn't need significant time in the minors before being activated.