Moustakas (heel) was running in the outfield ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas has been on the injured list since May 20 due to a right heel contusion. The team was initially hopeful that the third baseman wouldn't need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL, but he's now missed more time than that and isn't starting Monday. It's not yet clear when Moustakas will be cleared to return to game action.