Reds' Mike Moustakas: Short-term third base option
If Eugenio Suarez (shoulder) has to miss the beginning of the season, Moustakas could move back over to his original third base slot to start the year, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have said that Nick Senzel is not a candidate to shift to third base, being in the process of recovering from his own shoulder injury. If Moustakas goes to third base, either Senzel could play second base, or the Reds could go with a platoon involving the likes of Josh VanMeter, Kyle Farmer and/or Alex Blandino.
