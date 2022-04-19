Manager David Bell said after Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres that Moustakas was scratched from the lineup ahead of the game due to a right arm injury, but the third baseman is expected to start Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Colin Moran picked up the start at the hot corner in the series opener in San Diego, but Moustakas looks as though he was only removed from the lineup for precautionary reasons. Assuming his arm doesn't present any issues during batting practice or defensive drills when he works out early Tuesday, he looks like he'll be ready to take back his normal role in the Cincinnati infield.