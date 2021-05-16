Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
The 32-year-old will miss his second straight game after suffering a heel contusion Friday. Nick Senzel (heel) will shift to third base in Moustakas' absence while Jonathan India starts at the keystone and Kyle Farmer works at first base.
More News
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Leaves game with heel contusion•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: OK after injury scare•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Dealing with apparent finger injury•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Launches fourth homer•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Third straight start at first base•