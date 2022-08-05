site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Sitting Friday
Moustakas will sit Friday against the Brewers.
Moustakas finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games. All of his absences have come against lefties like Friday's starter Eric Lauer. Donovan Solano will be the designated hitter in his place.
