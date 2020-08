Moustakas suffered a left forearm injury in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers and isn't starting in Game 2, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Sunday's first game and was removed right after. He'll be replaced at second base in Game 2 of the doubleheader by Christian Colon, who is batting seventh. Whether Moustakas will be available for Monday's game against Cleveland remains to be seen.