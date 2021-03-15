Moustakas will start at third base for Tuesday's spring training game against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. This is being done in conjunction with moving Eugenio Suarez over to shortstop.

This would move Moustakas back to his original and presumably better defensive position, while giving a chance to Jonathan India to play at second base, giving the Reds an alternative to Kyle Farmer or Dee Strange-Gordon at shortstop. Giving Moustakas a third position of eligibility in-season along with first base and second base would also come in handy.