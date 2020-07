Moustakas (groin) is starting at second base and batting third in Friday's intrasquad game.

The veteran infielder missed the past two days of intrasquad action due to some groin tightness, but his quick return to the field indicates it was a minor concern. Moustakas had an .845 OPS and 35 home runs for the Brewers last season, and he's set to start at the keystone for the Reds after signing a four-year, $64 million deal in December.