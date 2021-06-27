Moustakas (heel) is still dealing with pain from his injured heel, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds are hopeful that Moustakas can begin a rehab assignment around the All-Star break. "I think they're just really difficult injuries to get over," manager David Bell said. "I know they're painful, too. (Moustakas) doesn't talk about it, but other people do. I know it's a tough injury to have."