Moustakas went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Reds' 16-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Moustakas hit a home run in two of his first three starts of the season, but his power production has disappeared since then. Dating back to Aug. 1, Moustakas has churned out only one extra-base hit (a double) over a 19-game stretch. The extended power drought hasn't resulted in Moustakas falling in the batting order, as he'll slot in fifth in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.