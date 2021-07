Moustakas (heel) was on the field taking grounders ahead of Monday's game against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas has now missed over two months with a heel injury. Progress has been quite slow, as he began a rehab stint more than a month ago before being quickly shut down again. He's back to trending in the right direction, though the timeline for his next steps is still not clear.