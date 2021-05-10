Moustakas will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Pirates.

Manager David Bell appears to have settled on Moustakas as the primary replacement at first base for Joey Votto (thumb). Moustakas will be picking up his third start at the position in as many games, and with Votto likely to remain sidelined for all of May, Moustakas should quickly gain eligibility at first base in most fantasy leagues. Moustakas already carries eligibility at third base (19 starts in 2021) and second base (31 starts in 2020) in the majority of formats.