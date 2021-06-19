Moustakas (heel) was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Moustakas has already been out for a month with a heel injury. He appeared to be closing in on a return before suffering a setback during a rehab game Tuesday. He'll now be out until just after the All-Star break at the earliest, with the Reds yet to provide a concrete timeline. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the team to select Josh Osich's contract.
More News
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Back in walking boot•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Rehab assignment shut down•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Beginning rehab stint•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Could return during road trip•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Running bases, taking grounders•
-
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Rehab assignment on horizon•