Moustakas (heel) was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Moustakas has already been out for a month with a heel injury. He appeared to be closing in on a return before suffering a setback during a rehab game Tuesday. He'll now be out until just after the All-Star break at the earliest, with the Reds yet to provide a concrete timeline. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the team to select Josh Osich's contract.

