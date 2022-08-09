site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-mike-moustakas-unavailable-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Unavailable Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moustakas (calf) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
Moustakas suffered a calf injury in Monday's loss and he will now be forced to miss at least one game while nursing the issue. Donovan Solano will take over at designated hitter and bat fifth Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read