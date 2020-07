Teammate Nick Castellanos said after Tuesday's game that Moustakas is testing negative for COVID-19 but can't play until at least Thursday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Moustakas was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday after waking up not feeling, but he was apparently only showing similar symptoms to coronavirus. It's unclear if the Reds expect the 31-year-old to be ready to play Thursday, but that's apparently the front end of his return timeline.