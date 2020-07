Moustakas, who was scratched from Sunday's lineup, woke up not feeling well, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We're just being overly cautious," manager David Bell said. "If there's any doubt, we stay home."

Moustakas will undoubtedly be tested for the coronavirus and will rejoin the team once he feels up to it and tests negative. In the meantime, Josh VanMeter should see the bulk of the starts at the keystone.