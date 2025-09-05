Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that Lodolo (illness) will start Monday's game in San Diego, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing due to illness but will be ready to rejoin the Reds' rotation for Monday's series opener versus the Padres. The left-hander is tentatively set up for a two-start week, with the latter matchup coming on the road versus the Athletics.