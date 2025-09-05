Reds' Nick Lodolo: Cleared to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday that Lodolo (illness) will start Monday's game in San Diego, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Lodolo had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing due to illness but will be ready to rejoin the Reds' rotation for Monday's series opener versus the Padres. The left-hander is tentatively set up for a two-start week, with the latter matchup coming on the road versus the Athletics.
More News
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Scratched from start with illness•
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Done in by fourth inning in return•
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Activated, starting Wednesday•
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Rejoining rotation Wednesday•
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Throws three simulated innings•
-
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live batters Friday•