Lodolo (finger) tossed a bullpen session Monday and is scheduled to throw off a mound again Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Though Lodolo is making good progress in his recovery from the left index finger blister that forced him to the injured list Aug. 5, the southpaw isn't on track to be activated when first eligible later this week. The Reds will likely wait until Lodolo completes his bullpen session Wednesday before determining his next steps, but manager Terry Francona said that the 27-year-old hasn't been ruled out from making a start during the team's road series versus the Dodgers that begins next Monday. Nick Martinez would be in line for another turn through the rotation if Lodolo isn't ready to go for the Dodgers series.