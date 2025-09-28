Lodolo (groin) is expected to throw pitches from a bullpen mound Sunday and could be available in relief for the Reds' regular-season finale against the Brewers later that day, MLB.com reports.

Though Brady Singer is scheduled to start for the Reds, Lodolo may be called upon to cover an inning or two in relief while Cincinnati takes an all-hands-on-deck approach in a game that will decide the final NL wild-card spot. The Reds and the Mets enter Game 162 tied, but Cincinnati owns the tiebreaker and will clinch a spot with a win or a Mets loss to the Marlins.