Lodolo may open the season on the injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo, whose start Friday was rained out, had his scheduled pushed back a day. A delayed start to spring action due to a tibia injury gave Lodolo little margin to ramp up for the start of the regular season. The left-hander started Saturday and allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings. Goldsmith indicates Lodolo could return off the IL on April 10.