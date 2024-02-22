Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Lodolo (tibia) is slated to face live hitters in his next throwing session, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo avoided offseason surgery to address a stress reaction to his left tibia, an injury he suffered in August while on a rehab assignment. The young southpaw is seemingly healthy again for the early stages of spring training, but the Reds have been taking it slowly with him following a lost season in which he was limited to just seven starts with the big club. Lodolo has thus far been pain-free during his bullpen sessions, and facing hitters without any discomfort will be the final hurdle he needs to clear before he's integrated into the Cactus League pitching schedule. He's still tracking to be part of the Reds' Opening Day rotation, though any setback with his leg or any other sort of health concern that crops up in the spring would likely result in him beginning the season on the injured list.