Lodolo came away with a no-decision in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw was hurt by the long ball again, serving up homers to Dansby Swanson in the second inning and Matt Shaw in the fourth, but the Reds clubbed five homers of their own on the night. Lodolo hasn't won a game since returning from a blister issue in late August, failing to last longer than 5.1 innings in four straight starts, and over that stretch he's stumbled to a 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 19.2 innings. He'll try to finish his 2025 on a high note next week, when he lines up for a home outing against the Pirates.