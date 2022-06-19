Lodolo (back) struck out six batters in two innings during Saturday's rehab start against Triple-A Durham.

He was in complete control in this latest rehab outing. Lodolo is expected to need at least one more tuneup in the minors before returning to the big-league rotation. Considering the Reds aren't worried about the standings this year, they will probably be conservative with Lodolo's usage and the pace of his rehab, but he is talented enough to move the needle in fantasy once he is back in the majors.