Lodolo (finger) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo began playing catch Tuesday -- his first time throwing since leaving his start Sunday with a finger blister -- but the Reds have officially concluded that the 28-year-old is better off beginning the season on the IL. The move will give him all the time he needs to recover fully; meanwhile, Brandon Williamson will step in to fill the void in Cincinnati's rotation.