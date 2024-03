Lodolo is throwing a bullpen session Sunday and will see a specialist Monday for testing on his left tibia, Mark Sheldon of MLB.comreports.

It's an interesting situation for Lodolo, who continues to throw off a mound despite ongoing discomfort around his left tibia, where a stress reaction caused him to miss much of last season. The 26-year-old's outlook for Opening Day should receive some clarity once the results of Monday's testing is announced.