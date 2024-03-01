Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Lodolo is still not 100 percent and will have his injured left leg "re-scanned," Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The southpaw missed much of the 2023 season with a stress reaction in his left tibia, and he's still having trouble getting past the injury. While Lodolo is able to throw without issue, he "still feels it" in his leg the day after, per Bell. Being ready for the beginning of the season is still possible if Lodolo can be game-ready by the end of next week, but that looks to be very much in question.