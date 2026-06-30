Reds' Nick Lodolo: Let down by bullpen in no-decision

Lodolo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing a hit and four walks over five scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Lodolo limited the opposition to just one hit, though he struggled with control before being lifted after five innings and 96 pitches (52 strikes). The southpaw exited with his club leading 3-0 and in line for the win, but a poor showing from the Cincinnati bullpen kept him from factoring into the decision. The 28-year-old has largely struggled in 2026, though he has now turned in consecutive scoreless outings after tossing four shutout innings against Milwaukee in his previous start. He exited that start early after taking a Jackson Chourio line drive off his left wrist. Lodolo will take a 2-2 record with a 5.05 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB across 51.2 innings (10 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Baltimore.