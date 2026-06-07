Reds' Nick Lodolo: No-decision in St. Louis

Lodolo didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw got tagged for three runs in the second inning and another in the fifth on a Jordan Walker solo shot, but Lodolo actually left the mound with the Reds nursing a 5-4 lead, only for the bullpen to blow it late. Lodolo has lasted at least five innings in five of six starts since making his season debut in early May due to blister issues, managing a 5.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 32.2 innings while serving up eight homers. He'll look to produce a sharper outing in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Diamondbacks.