Lodolo left Monday's game against the Cubs due to a blister on his left index finger, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo has dealt with blister issues previously in his career, per Wittenmyer, though it's unclear how long this current injury will keep him sidelined. The team will presumably monitor the left hander closely over the next few days to determine whether a trip to the injured list is warranted.