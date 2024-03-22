Lodolo (tibia) will remain in Arizona when the Reds break camp and pitch in a minor-league game March 26, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Lodolo was behind other starters during spring training and will continue to ramp up ahead of an expected regular-season debut April 10. Following his outing next Tuesday, Lodolo will pitch in two games while on rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
