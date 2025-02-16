Lodolo started a throwing program in October and comes into camp without any existing medical issues, as opposed to 2024 when he was managing the rehab from his fractured tibia from the 2023 season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It was nice to go into [this past offseason] relatively healthy and build a foundation that can get me through the year," Lodolo said.

Lodolo has entered his arbitration seasons, so a healthy 2025 season carries greater stakes. When healthy, he has flashed ace potential, alas "when healthy" has been the predominant concern regarding him. Lodolo has also been working with a metal file on his index finger to prevent a recurrence of the blisters that have plagued him in the past.