Lodolo (leg) is projected to be a member of the rotation, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Lodolo was limited to just seven starts in 2023 due to a lower-leg injury and will need to prove he's 100 percent healthy before the Reds hand him the final spot in the rotation. And there will be no shortage of competitors for the job, as Brandon Williamson, Nick Martinez and Connor Phillips are in the mix. Cincinnati's rotation should have the depth to manage any holes in the rotation that typically crop up during the regular season.