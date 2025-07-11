Lodolo (6-6) notched the win Thursday against the Marlins, giving three hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Lodolo scattered three singles while enjoying his fourth appearance of the season without allowing an earned run. The 27-year-old left-hander has worked at least six frames in 11 of his 19 outings this year, and each of those performances have been quality starts. He closes out the first half with a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 97:22 K:BB over 106.2 inning.