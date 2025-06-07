Lodolo gave up three runs on five hits and no walks in six innings before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks was suspended in the seventh inning. He struck out four.

Before his night ended at 86 pitches, Lodolo notched his third quality start in his last four outings and eighth of the season among 13 appearances. The left-hander has put together quite an up-and-down campaign, as he's conceded at least three runs while hurling fewer than six frames in his five other outings that don't feature a quality start. Lodolo carries a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB across 75.2 innings overall, but he's been a somewhat volatile fantasy option so far. On tap next week sets up as a soft matchup against the Guardians, who have just a .276 slugging percentage versus southpaws since the start of May.